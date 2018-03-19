NFL rumors: Jets - Terrelle Pryor to visit

The wide receiver will meet with Gang Green after visiting the Seahawks.

The New York Jets aggressive offseason hasn't ended with the signing of Teddy Bridgewater and the acquisition of the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will visit the Jets after meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pryor experienced a difficult 2017 campaign with the Washington Redskins due to injury issues that kept him out of seven games. He recorded just 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown after being signed to a one-year, $6 million deal by the NFC East side.

The output was not even close to what the Redskins expected when they brought the quarterback-turned-receiver on. Pryor was coming off a 2016 season in which he proved his legitimacy as an NFL-caliber pass catcher, hauling in 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, the 28-year-old still has to prove that his big season two years ago wasn't a fluke, but he could still provide a solid boost to the Jets' receiving corps.

New York doesn't boast an abundance of offensive weapons, which will only make Bridgewater's comeback to NFL-starter status a difficult one. The Jets new quarterback has attempted just two passes in the last two years after his development was derailed due to a serious knee injury.

Their leading receiver, Robby Anderson, will likely start the season suspended after running into off-field troubles as he formed a promising duo with Jermaine Kearse. They'll also be getting Quincy Enunwa back, who missed all last season due to a neck injury after a promising 2016 showing in which he recorded 857 yards and four touchdowns.

Pryor would bring a big outside threat to Bridgewater's prospective targets in 2018 compared to round out New York's receivers considering Anderson, Kearse and Enunwa aren't the kinds of receivers who can go up and dominate in jump-ball situations.

But the Seahawks seem high on Pryor, especially All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, who is "recruiting him hard," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.