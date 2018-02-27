NFL rumors: Jets to pursue Malcolm Butler?

Free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler likely won't be returning to the New England Patriots and it looks as though the defending AFC Champion's biggest division rival is looking to bring him on.

According to Newsday's Calvin Ridley, the New York Jets "will look into signing" Butler, the four-year veteran who has recorded eight interceptions over the last three years.

Butler's relationship with the Patriots suddenly became rocky and basically non-existent after the 27-year-old was benched for Super Bowl LII. It was a surprising move considering Butler had appeared in every game for the Patriots dating back to the 2015 season.

The West Alabama alumnus quickly rose to stardom in dramatic fashion though after his interception of Russell Wilson in the shadow of the Patriots' end zone secured New England's Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The following year, he earned a selection to the Pro Bowl after recording a career-best 67 total tackles to go with a pair of interceptions.

He's been a thorn in the Jets' sides since breaking into the league, recording three of his interceptions against Gang Green along with a forced fumble.

New York might be in need of help at the cornerback position with Morris Claiborne set to hit free agency this offseason. Buster Skrine ended 2017 on a high note, but his inconsistencies make him unreliable to lead the Jets' secondary. Bringing in a Pro Bowler and proven winner like Butler could at least give the Jets some much-needed experience among a defensive backs unit that includes young safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.