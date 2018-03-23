NFL rumors: Ndamukong Suh - Jets emerging as favorite

The defensive tackle is one of the top free agents still available.

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is one of the NFL's top free agents left available after being cut from the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.

As one of the more talented pass rushers to take the field in the last decade, interest is understandably high for the 31-year-old despite some composure issues on-field.

And one of the most interested suitors is right here in the New York City area.

On Friday, Suh told Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz that the Jets "have emerged as a serious contender," as they join the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams as other interested parties. There is no visit scheduled as of yet, though head coach Todd Bowles and Jets brass have already communicated with Suh on how they want to use him within the New York defense.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the Jets have proposed the highest offer for Suh.

Considering the Jets had almost $100 million in cap space to work with this offseason, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they are willing to outbid any team for Suh. New York has been plenty aggressive so far in free agency, inking quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, among others.

The Jets have a void on the defensive line left to fill after releasing tackle Muhammad Wilkerson and Suh would provide a sizeable upgrade. In 126 career games, he's racked up 51.5 sacks and 422 total tackles.