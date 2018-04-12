NFL scout: Jets get best QB in draft with Baker Mayfield

Even with the No. 3 pick of the 2018 draft, the Jets have a chance to pick the top QB in the class, according to one former scout.

There is no certainty at the top of the NFL Draft, this much is clear as the draft lacks a clear-cut No. 1 prospect. But in the eyes of one former NFL scout, there is no denying what the New York Jets should do.

They should draft a quarterback and in particular one quarterback. A prospect, this experienced scout said, who is the best quarterback in the draft.

Former NFL scout Dan Shonka, the general manager and national scout for OurLads.com, said that the Jets should definitely go with one college quarterback in particular. And it doesn’t seem to matter to Shonka, who was a highly-respected scout for the Philadelphia Eagles among several other NFL teams, what other quarterbacks will be there. His message is simple.

And unchanging: Draft Baker Mayfield.

“Baker Mayfield is the best quarterback in the 2018 draft,” Shonka told Metro about who he thinks the Jets should take with their first-round pick.

“I believe they will take Mayfield.”

Shonka’s assessment for OurLads.com is glowing about Mayfield. The Oklahoma quarterback won the Heisman as well as the Maxwell Award this past fall after throwing for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

That certainly uncomplicates things for the Jets as Mayfield in all likelihood will be there at No. 3 for the Jets, who moved up in the draft last month in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The move was done clearly and squarely to select a quarterback, something that appears obvious as the Jets signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal in free agency and brought back veteran Josh McCown on a similar one-year deal.

Stop-gaps, it appears, so as to be able to develop whoever they select in the first round. Bridge quarterbacks so as not to rush whoever they select such as Mayfield.

Part of Shonka’s report of Mayfield from OurLads.com:

“Quick decisions in his throws. He not only has arm talent but arm strength as well. When on the radar gun at the Combine his peak speed had very little drop off to the catch point. Only Josh Allen who clocked 62 mph had more RPMs than Mayfield’s 60 MPH. He has a quick compact delivery with strong wrist snap. Always ready to throw. Ball is high where he cuts it loose so there is no wasted motion. He throws a tight spiral with velocity and an overhand delivery. He can make every throw - short, intermediate, and long. He puts the ball on the receiver. His feet are always alive in the pocket. Good balance up on toes, can throw over the defense with timing and anticipation. Hangs in the pocket under a heavy rush. Good footwork, balance, and pocket vision. Slides away from pressure. Has a natural feel in the passing game and the sense to read the play quickly as it develops. Poised, tough, and a clutch player. Can take a hit. Moves the team in clutch situations, especially when the game is on the line. Athletic enough as a runner.”