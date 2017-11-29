NFL trade rumors: Eli Manning odds to leave Giants

The only thing the New York Giants could do that would be more disrespectful than trading quarterback Eli Manning would be to trade him away.

If there was one person who deserves to spend his career in Giants blue, it's Manning, who has delivered a pair of Super Bowl titles to the franchise he's loyally represented since 2004.

While it would be farfetched for the Giants to actually trade him, MyTopSportsBook.com revealed that there is a chance Manning could be playing elsewhere at the start of the 2018 season.

Here is what they came up with:

Odds of teams Eli Manning could end up with 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3/1

New York Giants: 4/1

Denver Broncos: 4/1

New York Jets: 9/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 39/1

Houston Texans: 44/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 44/1

Arizona Cardinals: 54/1

Detroit Lions: 59/1

Los Angeles Rams: 59/1

Green Bay Packers: 69/1

Washington: 69/1

Buffalo Bills: 74/1

Baltimore Ravens: 79/1

New Orleans Saints: 79/1

Miami Dolphins: 89/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 99/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 99/1

Indianapolis Colts: 199/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 199/1

Carolina Panthers: 299/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 299/1

New England Patriots: 299/1

San Francisco 49ers: 299/1

Tennessee Titans: 299/1

Chicago Bears: 499/1

Atlanta Falcons: 499/1

Oakland Raiders: 499/1

Dallas Cowboys: 499/1

Minnesota Vikings: 999/1

Seattle Seahawks: 999/1