NFL trade rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. - Browns, Rams in pursuit?

Monday began with Odell Beckham Jr. threatening to hold out in order for the New York Giants to give him a long-term contract extension and is ending with the possibility of the star receiver suiting up for a different team in 2018.

After owner John Mara admitted that no one within the organization was "untouchable" on the trade market, the asking price for Beckham has since been revealed. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants would want at least one first-round pick in a package deal for Beckham.

He later added that the Los Angeles Rams spoke with the Giants about a possible deal.

The Rams are in need of some serious wide-receiving help to help Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp after Sammy Watkins walked in free agency and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles is without a true No. 1 wide receiver, a void that could be filled by Beckham.

The 25-year-old Beckham has also spent time in Los Angeles, living with Drake two years ago while the recording artist completed his album.

It would be a match made in heaven for the Rams, who had the NFL's top scoring offense in 2017 under first-year head coach Sean McVay and developing quarterback Jared Goff.

They also need all the star power they can get with a brand-new stadium opening in Inglewood, CA for the 2020 season.

When thinking of glamorous cities, Cleveland is on the opposite spectrum compared to Los Angeles, but they could be contenders in the Beckham sweepstakes.

The once-hapless Browns have one of the NFL's most aggressive teams this offseason, trading for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry while holding the first and fourth-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. And it's Landry who could hold the key to getting Beckham to Cleveland.

He and Beckham were college teammates at LSU and have longed to play together in the NFL. Landry wasted no time in voicing his desire for a reunion in Cleveland on Monday:

“WE WANT BECKHAM” — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

Getting Beckham would give the Browns one of the most imposing groups of wide receivers in the NFL as he would join Landry, Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon. Depending on how much they covet the No. 4 pick in the draft, assuming the first pick is untouchable, Cleveland could spin together a package to the Giants' liking.