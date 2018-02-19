NHL trade rumors: Jets in on Rick Nash

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Rangers are starting to get calls on Nash.

As the New York Rangers continue to sink in the Metropolitan Division standings, it's only becoming a matter of time before they start selling before the NHL's Feb. 26 trade deadline.

While the names of Ryan McDonagh and Michael Grabner have been prevalent in trade rumors throughout the last few weeks, Rick Nash seems most likely to go first.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Monday that the Winnipeg Jets "kicked tires on" the possibility of striking a deal with the Rangers for Nash, whose contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Jets currently lead the Pacific Division with 79 points and could be looking for a rental like Nash to help put them over the top in the Western Conference.

His better days are behind him, but Nash is still serviceable, and at times, dangerous scorer. With 18 goals in 60 games, he is already five tallies away from his total last season and has already surpassed his mark from 2015-16.

Placing him on a lower line would add further scoring depth to an already dangers Winnipeg offense that ranks second in the West with 196 goals scored.

They aren't the only Canadian team that Nash has been linked to, though. The 33-year-old said he would accept a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I included the teams that I think have the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup and are also places I think would be good for my family," Nash said, via Larry Brooks of the New York Post. "And, yes, that does include teams in Canada. I'm not excluding that as a possibility."