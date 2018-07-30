Odell Beckham Jr. files lawsuit, alleges he was victim of $1M shakedown

This time, it’s Odell Beckham Jr. throwing a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

TMZ Sports reported on Monday that the New York Giants’ superstar wide receiver is suing a man who he claims is trying to extort him for $1 million. The celebrity sports news website said that Beckham, 25, is suing Ishmael Temple and his attorney, Emmanuel Nsahlai, for civil extortion. The exact amount wasn’t mentioned.

"As one of the most famous athletes in the country, Mr. Beckham presents an enticing target for shakedown artists,” Beckham’s opening statement of the lawsuit read, as reported by TMZ.

According to TMZ, Beckham’s lawsuit comes in response to Temple alleging that the Giants wideout ordered men to brutally assault him at OBJ’s Beverly Hills home last year. Temple claims the orchestrated attack left him with serious facial injuries.

That being said, Beckham claims that Temple is simply attempting a shakedown, adding that the man threatened to smear OBJ’s reputation if he didn’t shell out $999,999 — an alleged requested amount — which Beckham’s lawsuit claims was later dropped to $225,000. Whatever the amount requested was, Beckham didn’t have any interest in paying Temple a penny.

"Suffice it to say,” the lawsuit further states according to TMZ, “Mr. Beckhman refused to be extorted.”

Away from this lawsuit, Giants co-owner John Mara told the media last Thursday that the franchise is ready for contract extension negotiations with Beckham.

Beckham has watched fellow-2014 draft classmates wide receivers Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Sammy Watkins (Kansas City Chiefs) and Brandin Cooks (Los Angeles Rams) all sign lucrative multi-year deals this offseason. Many NFL fans would agree that OBJ is better than them all.

Beckham, who has 313 catches and 38 touchdown receptions in four seasons with Big Blue, is slated to earn $8.5 million this year.

Do you think Odell Beckham Jr. will be able to prove that he was indeed the victim of an extortion attempt and land that multi-year contract extension that he’s seeking with the Giants before the 2018 NFL regular season starts next month?