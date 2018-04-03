Odell Beckham Jr. NFL trade rumors: Rams, Browns, 49ers best fits?

Which teams could be considered as serious contenders to trade for Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr?

For the second-straight week, Odell Beckham Jr. is smack dab in the middle of trade talks despite his future with the New York Giants not being fully clear.

While Giants owner John Mara is attempting to play down the thought of his star receiver being dealt, speculation and rumors continue to swirl around the 25-year-old who is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

Obviously, even the slightest chance of a transaction makes Beckham the most highly-sought after trade target considering his monster first three seasons in the league in which he put up over 4,100 yards receiving and 35 touchdowns.

In a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants would be looking for at least two first-round draft picks in a possible deal for Beckham.

But what teams would be willing to pay such a price for him? We take a look below:

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have already contacted the Giants about Beckham, reportedly offering their No. 23 pick in this year's draft as a part of the return for the receiver.

Already with an explosive offense that ranked No. 1 in the league last year under rookie head coach Sean McVay, Beckham would bolster a wide-receiving group that needs a boost after the departure of Sammy Watkins. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp have shown they can put up solid numbers as secondary receivers but the current Giant would be a clear-cut No. 1 to provide Jared Goff with a go-to target for years to come.

Add him to an offense that already features running back Todd Gurley and they might repurpose the "Showtime" nickname from the Lakers to the Rams in Hollywood.

2. Cleveland Browns

It's a new age for the Cleveland Browns, who have suddenly developed into an aggressive and somewhat imposing team. At least on paper.

A busy start to the offseason saw them trade for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who was teammates with Beckham at LSU, has already voiced his desire to reunite with his old friend.

Cleveland already has a good-looking pass-catching unit without Beckham as Landry joined Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman this offseason. Adding No. 13 could give the Browns the best aerial attack in the league, depending on the quarterback they take.

The Browns are poised to get even better with the first and fourth overall selections in this year's draft. They will likely take a quarterback with the top pick, possibly Wyoming's Josh Allen. If the Giants want to be aggressive, they could call the Browns and ask for that No. 4 pick. That would allow them to draft a quarterback at No. 2 (USC's Sam Darnold) and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley two slots later.

3. Indianapolis Colts

It seems as though the Colts are doubling down on a future with Andrew Luck under center despite the quarterback missing all of last season due to injury. Formerly holding the No. 3 pick, which would have ensured a top-rated passing prospect in the draft, Indianapolis traded down to No. 6 with the Jets.

Luck is in serious need of receiving help as the Colts lost Donte Moncrief to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason which will force him to rely entirely on T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle.

They have plenty of cap space to give Beckham that high-paying contract extension he's always wanted and could offer up that No. 6 pick to get the Giants' attention.

4. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers look to have their quarterback of the future in Jimmy Garoppolo, who dazzled in his brief stint as the team's starter with a 5-0 record. The problem is that the offense around him doesn't offer much else.

Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin don't necessarily provide much of a one-two punch in the passing game. The latter was the only receiver to record over 515 yards last season, though Garcon missed half the year due to injury.

San Francisco has the No. 9 pick in this year's draft but not much else to offer considering their second-round pick is at No. 59.

5. Green Bay Packers

Before entertaining the idea of trading for Beckham, the Packers need to sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a long-term extension. After that, they will have a better idea of how much money they could allocate toward a new deal for the Giants wide receiver.

The Packers need to revamp their ranks after releasing Rodgers' favorite target, Jordy Nelson, who subsequently signed with the Oakland Raiders. Should they want to save more money for Rodgers' deal, they could even cut No. 2 receiver Randall Cobb, who would bring an almost $9.5 million cap hit in 2018.

It will leave Green Bay's offense yearning for a big-time playmaker. Their No. 14 pick in this year's draft is low enough that front office members might not feel too bad about giving it up while giving the Giants two selections within the top 15.