Red Bulls Leipzig, Salzburg in on Tyler Adams but no $5 mil. offer

The young New York Red Bulls midfielder could be on his way to Europe.

Tyler Adams could be on his way to Europe to play for one of the Red Bull family clubs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Despite reports earlier in the day, there has been no $5 million offer made for any New York Red Bulls players, but that doesn’t mean that transfer interest isn’t heating up around one of the brightest young stars in MLS.

Recently capped by the United States national team and fresh off a sensational season with the Red Bulls, 18-year old midfielder Tyler Adams might soon be European bound. On Tuesday, reports circulated quoting MLS commissioner Don Garber as stating that an offer of $5 million for Adams has been received. Adams is considered one of the best young prospects in the league.

A team source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, tells Metro that several offers have come in from Europe for the player but the team is unaware of any offers that have reached the threshold of the aforementioned $5 million. The source did tell Metro that if Adams were to make a move to Europe, which could potentially happen this winter transfer window, that he would he would likely stay in the Red Bull family of clubs.

In addition to their New York property, the Red Bull global soccer organization has a team in Leipzig in the German Bundesliga as well as Salzburg in Austria’s top division. One of those two clubs are the likely landing spots for Adams right now should he make the move to Europe at this point in his promising career.

Set to turn 19-years old in February, Adams was a standout at this past spring’s U-20 World Cup for the United States. In 24 MLS appearances, 22 of which were starts, he had two goals and four assists.

Now MLS under their single-entity structure could certainly have received an offer of $5 million for Adams through their league office but the Red Bulls are unaware of any such offer.