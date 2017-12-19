Red Bulls pursuing Nigerian youngster

The Red Bulls could be in on Jerome Philip, an 18-year-old from Nigeria. (Photo: Getty Images)

A new name has surfaced on the New York Red Bulls growing list of rumors, but it may not be one that most fans of soccer in this country have heard of.

A report out of Nigeria says that the Red Bulls are closing in on signing Jerome Philip, an 18-year old playing for an academy team in his homeland. The website that broke the news, OwnGoalNigeria, said that Philip is in the mix to become a part of Nigeria’s U-20 national team, promising news for the Red Bulls.

A source tells Metro that the Red Bulls are interested in Philip and that he has been identified as a target of the team. The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that he would be a signing for New York Red Bulls II should the deal be completed.

Affectionately known as ‘Los Dos,’ the Red Bulls II serve as a reserve club to the MLS side. They play at Montclair State University.