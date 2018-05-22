Report: Rangers hire David Quinn as next head coach

After searching for over a month, the Rangers have found their next head coach.

While it was speculated to be a done deal over the weekend, it looks like the New York Rangers have officially hired David Quinn as their next head coach on Tuesday, per Sportsnet's John Shannon.

Quinn reportedly informed Boston University, the NCAA program he had coached at for the past five seasons, that he would be leaving the position for the NHL job in the Big Apple on a five-year deal worth $12 million.

The search for a new head coach took general manager Jeff Gorton over six weeks after the team fired Alain Vigneault after five seasons, which included an Eastern Conference title in 2014. And while there were some seasoned options on the coaching market, including on their own bench in assistant Lindy Ruff, the Rangers decided to continue league's new trend of hiring college coaches. The Dallas Stars hired Jim Montgomery, an initial Rangers target, out of the University of Denver earlier this month.

The 51-year-old Quinn saw a promising playing career in the early 1990s cut short due to Christmas Disease, forcing him to continue his hockey career behind the bench. He spent 10 seasons over a 16-year span as an associate coach with Northeastern University, the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Boston University in 1993 before receiving his first head-coaching job in 2009 with the AHL's Lake Erie Monsters.

After one season as an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche in 2012-13, he was brought on as the head coach of Boston University. In five years with the Terriers, Quinn amassed a 105-67-21 record while making three appearances in the NCAA Tournament's regional final and a trip to the 2015 national championship game.

One of Quinn's greatest strengths is his ability to help develop young players, which is just what the doctor ordered for the Rangers.

New York has suddenly gone from a perennial playoff contender to a rebuilding side after dealing away key veterans at the trade deadline last year including captain Ryan McDonagh, Rick Nash and J.T. Miller. The roster is suddenly riddled with youngsters that are tasked in developing into the future of the organization, whether it be Lias Andersson (19 years old), Neal Pionk (22), Anthony DeAngelo (22), Alexander Georgiev (22), Brady Skjei (24), Rob O'Gara (24) and Jimmy Vesey (24).

Quinn has a track record of helping developing promising prospects and allowing them to take the next step of their professional careers. In his five years at BU, Quinn coached Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres), Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes), Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Jordan Greenway (Minnesota Wild), Kieffer Bellows (New York Islanders), Dante Fabbro, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Oettinger; the last three slated to go early in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft.