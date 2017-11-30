Soccer transfer rumors: Ligue 1 in on Red Bulls' Kemar Lawrence

The New York Red Bulls left back is getting plenty of looks from European clubs.

Tyler Adams might be heading to Europe this winter transfer window but he may not be the only New York Red Bulls player ready to make a splash overseas.

After a third solid season in MLS, Red Bulls left back Kemar Lawrence continues to generate strong interest in Europe. Undoubtedly one of the top three left backs in all of MLS, Lawrence had a sensational summer where he led Jamaica to the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Couple that with his consistent showings in MLS and it is no surprise that he is generating interest overseas.

Metro has learned that a Ligue 1 club in France could be preparing to make an offer with one club in particular potentially closing in on a deal after trailing the player the past few months.

Linked consistently to English Premier League clubs as well as teams in the English Championship, Lawrence might have difficulty qualifying for a work permit in the country due to Jamaica’s relatively low FIFA ranking.

But Lawrence would also be a perfect fit in France, where his overlapping ability and 1 v. 1 defensive tenacity would be an ideal fit for the league. And there would be no work permit complications in France.

In three years with the Red Bulls, Lawrence not only quickly earned a starting job in the Red Bulls lineup but has been one of the most exciting outside backs in the entire league. The 25-year old excited the soccer world last summer in the Gold Cup, his sensational free kick goal in Jamaica’s win over Mexico propelled his national team to the championship game in the tournament.