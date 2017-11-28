Social media reacts to Eli Manning's benching

The Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning was met with fury from social media. (Photo: Getty Images)

Usually, alumni and people associated with the New York Giants have a tendency to support the franchise and bleed ‘Big Blue’ no matter what. But as Tuesday’s decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning shows, even unbridled loyalty has its limits.

Social media went off on the Giants and the decision by head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese to bench the four-time Pro Bowler Manning.

The Giants decision means that Sunday will mark the end of 210 consecutive starts for the two-time Super Bowl MVP. Giants fans were outraged by the decision to start Geno Smith, especially since Smith is a known commodity around the league who has earned mixed reviews in his prior years with the New York Jets.

All of which led former players to take to social media on Tuesday in what can productively be described as venting but truthfully looked more like outrage.

No one seemed more heated than former Giants linebacker Carl Banks:

I'm gonna say this and Im done..

ELI MANNING DID NOT QUIT ON HIS TEAM, HE DIDN'T TAKE THE EASY WAY OUT, AND NEVER BITCHED ABOUT WHAT WAS GIVEN HIM.. HE SHOWED UP WHEN MANY OF THESE SO CALLED PROS QUIT ON HIM.. AND THIS IS HOW IT ENDS? FUCK!!!!!!!! — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) November 28, 2017

Former NFL linebacker and current NFL analyst London Fletcher offered a similar, albeit less incendiary response:

Eli Manning has been totally disrespected by the @Giants. — NFL_IRONMAN (@LFletcher59) November 28, 2017

ESPN anchor and noted Giants fan Linda Cohn also didn’t hold back in her assessment of the situation:

Have the @Giants lost their mind??? Benching Eli Manning for Geno Smith! Even tho I want Eli to desert this titanic for his safety and career, he would never jump from this sinking ship. Too much pride and class. Do they suddenly care about Eli’s health?? Give me a break! — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) November 28, 2017

Former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress also showed support for his former Giants quarterback while openly questioning the decision: