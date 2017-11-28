Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

Social media reacts to Eli Manning's benching

Some notable names blasted the Giants decision to yank Manning.
The Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning was met with fury from social media. (Photo: Getty Images)

Usually, alumni and people associated with the New York Giants have a tendency to support the franchise and bleed ‘Big Blue’ no matter what. But as Tuesday’s decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning shows, even unbridled loyalty has its limits.

Social media went off on the Giants and the decision by head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese to bench the four-time Pro Bowler Manning.

The Giants decision means that Sunday will mark the end of 210 consecutive starts for the two-time Super Bowl MVP. Giants fans were outraged by the decision to start Geno Smith, especially since Smith  is a known commodity around the league who has earned mixed reviews in his prior years with the New York Jets.

All of which led former players to take to social media on Tuesday in what can productively be described as venting but truthfully looked more like outrage.

RelatedArticles
Mike Francesa slams Ben McAdoo after Eli Manning benching 11/28/17
Dyer: Don't be stupid, Manning is Giants starter in 2018 11/28/17

No one seemed more heated than former Giants linebacker Carl Banks:

Former NFL linebacker and current NFL analyst London Fletcher offered a similar, albeit less incendiary response:

ESPN anchor and noted Giants fan Linda Cohn also didn’t hold back in her assessment of the situation:

Former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress also showed support for his former Giants quarterback while openly questioning the decision:

 
By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : November 28, 2017
Tags:GiantsNFL
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending