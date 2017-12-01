Source: FC Motown to join the NPSL

The New Jersey club is making its way into professional soccer.

FC Motown is on their way to the NPSL. (Photo: Getty Images)

FC Motown will be taking a big step up, officially set to join the top pyramids of professional leagues in the United States.

Multiple sources tell Metro that FC Motown will be joining the National Professional Soccer League for next season, a decision that will be made official next week. A semi-professional team based in Morristown, NJ, the team has found success and growth in recent years. They had a breakthrough last year when they went on a run in the US Open Cup before falling short against USL team the Rochester Rhinos.

Sacir Hot, the former New York Red Bulls defender and a member of the United States U-17 national team, has been coach of the squad in recent years.

The squad features several former professionals as well as local college standouts. Four years ago, they were a co-ed team but ambitious owners and a talented roster helped push the team into the NPSL.

The NPSL is largely considered the fourth division of United States professional leagues.