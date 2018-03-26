Source: Former Arsenal man Alex Song to train with Red Bulls

HANOVER, N.J. – One of the most prominent players in world soccer will be training with the New York Red Bulls this upcoming week as Alex Song eyes a possible future in MLS.

Song will be training with the Red Bulls this upcoming week to work on his fitness as the Cameroonian international is currently seeking a new club. Sources tell Metro that Song is out of contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan and is interested in a possible move to MLS.

The training stint with the Red Bulls is not a trial, one source tells Metro. The player still has plenty of quality but needs some training sessions to get his fitness level up to its usual high standard.

A former midfielder with Arsenal and Barcelona, it is difficult to believe that Song is still just 30 years old. He has over 140 appearances with Arsenal as well as other stints in the Premier League with Charlton and West Ham.

A deep-lying midfielder, Song covers lots of space and is a tight, accurate passer who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

More than a couple MLS sides could and should be interested in a player who has represented Cameroon 49 times and is still very much in the prime of his career. He could be a candidate to be a TAM signing, the same mechanism utilized last week by LA Galaxy to sign Swedish international and former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The Red Bulls are in the midst of a busy start to their season. Saturday night’s 3-0 win over Minnesota United FC improves their record to 2-1 on the MLS season. In addition, the Red Bulls have advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League where they will play Mexican juggernaut Chivas.