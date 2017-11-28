Source: Mike Grella still might have future with Red Bulls

The midfielder's option was declined by the Red Bulls shortly after the season ended.

Mike Grella could return to the Red Bulls next season despite his option being declined. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mike Grella’s option with the New York Red Bulls may have been declined, but the midfielder’s time with the team might not be done yet.

A veteran who just completed his third season in MLS, Grella is coming off season-ending knee surgery that shelved the player since mid-summer. One of the most talented wide players in the league, the Red Bulls announced that the team did not pick up the 30-year old’s option, not a huge surprise given the uncertainties surrounding his return to the playing field.

But one team source tells Metro that the player could factor into the future for the Red Bulls, keeping in the fold a dynamic playmaker on the left wing.

Despite not picking up the gifted attacker’s option, the source said that the Red Bulls still hope to have Grella on the roster. This falls in line with the hope that the player is fully recovered and reports last fall indicated that steady progress was being made.

When on the field, the Glen Cove, NY native is confident in possession and a savvy player who is effective when cutting in on the dribble. He is among the most lethal players in all the league in 1 v. 1 situations.

Over the past two years, his confidence on the dribble and penchant for the remarkable has earned him some genuine national team buzz.

In over 73 league appearances including 61 starts, Grella has 16 goals and 13 assists. He scored the 1,000th goal in club history in 2015. During his three years with the team, his 5,136 minutes played are among the highest for any field player during that stretch.