Source: NFL Draft prospect Ebenezer Ogundeko to visit Jets

One of the most intriguing names in the upcoming NFL Draft has a visit with the New York Jets in a couple of weeks. Defensive end Ebenezer Ogundeko hopes to put to rest any question marks that surround him from college and let his play on the field the past three seasons speak.

A source tells Metro that Ogundeko will be at the Jets local day this month where the organization will host several dozens of local draft prospects at their facility. The day features players who attended a college within the area or athletes whose hometown falls within certain geographic parameters.

Ogundeko, born and raised in Brooklyn, certainly falls within these designations.

A former four-star recruit of Thomas Jefferson in Brooklyn, Ogundeko went to Clemson after receiving scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Stanford among others. At Clemson, he ran into some trouble and left the team after being accused of committing financial transaction fraud with a credit card.

He then transferred to Tennessee State, an FCS program.

Last year at Tennessee State, he had 43 tackles while facing repeated double teams. He had four sacks as well as 7.5 tackles for a loss.

Long and with good size, Ogundeko is intriguing as a defensive but also as an outside linebacker for a team like the Jets who play a 3-4.

In high school, Ogundeko was an Under Armour All-American. Recruiting site Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 212 player in the nation coming out of high school.

If teams feel comfortable with Ogundeko and the off the field concerns then there is real potential for the player at the next level. He possesses strong athleticism and the ability to make plays behind the line.

This offseason, he attended the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl where he was able to showcase his ability off the edge before scouts during practices and the game. At his Pro Day two weeks ago, he had a 32-inch vertical and 27 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press.

The source also told Metro that Ogundeko will attend the Tennessee Titans Pro Day later this month.