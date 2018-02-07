Stefon Diggs: Pat Shurmur "perfect guy" for Giants

The Vikings wide receiver believes his former offensive coordinator will excel in New York.

One of Pat Shurmur’s top weapons with the Minnesota Vikings thinks that the New York Giants head coach is a perfect fit with his new team.

Stefon Diggs may have made that miracle catch on the last play to win the NFC Divisional Game last month, but he was more than just a clutch play. Beyond that highlight moment, Diggs also was a highly effective weapon last year for Shurmur as the Vikings wide receiver set a career-best for touchdowns. The former Vikings offensive coordinator, Shurmur used Diggs to help propel the Vikings to a second seed in the NFC despite being on their third-string quarterback for much of the season.

In his third year in the NFL, Diggs had 64 catches for 849 yards and the aforementioned career high of eight touchdowns in 2017.

“He’s definitely going to bring some exciting plays. He lets guys do what they do best and he’s going to implement everybody,” Diggs told Metro. “It’s going to be fun, I’m excited for his journey.”

Speaking late last week as part of a media promotion for Delta Airlines, Diggs readily talked about that playoff moment and his miraculous catch.

But he also spoke about Shurmur and the impact Diggs believes he will have in New York.

Shurmur was officially named head coach of the Giants two weeks ago. His resume includes two seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

He inherits an offense with some potential. Quarterback Eli Manning is a proven commodity despite coming off a down season, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who is twice a Super Bowl MVP. There is also talent at wide receiver with Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard as well as tight end Evan Engram, last year’s first-round pick who showed well for much of his rookie season.

In Shurmur, Diggs says the Giants are getting a head coach who is well balanced and a good leader. The man responsible for the “Minnesota Miracle” moment likes the mentality that the former Vikings coordinator installed in his players.

Shurmur, he said, has the right temperament to be a head coach in this league.

“He doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low,” Diggs said. “He has the perfect guy to lean on for getting ready for games. He’ll have you in a right mental space.”