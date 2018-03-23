Terrelle Pryor to Jets: WR picks NY over Seahawks, Browns

The New York Jets have signed free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, a deal coming together late Thursday night as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The specifics of the contract have not been released as of yet, but after Pryor's last season with the Washington Redskins under a one-year, $8 million deal, it's assumed that his contract with the Jets will not break the bank.

Drafted as a quarterback out of Ohio State by the Oakland Raiders, Pryor made the switch to wide receiver when he joined the Cleveland Browns, who looked to take full advantage of his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame.

In 2016, Pryor had a breakout year, assuming the No. 1 receiver role after Josh Gordon's suspension while racking up 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns as he entered free agency.

The Redskins nabbed him, but injuries held him out of seven games as he was limited to just 20 catches for 240 yards.

A healthy Pryor provides the promise of adding a big outside threat to any wide-receiving unit he joins. His size makes him a hassle to cover in jump-ball situations with sneaky agility to get into open spaces.

It's why the Jets had competition with the Seattle Seahawks and Browns for the pass catcher's services as Pryor visited the former prior to a meeting with the Jets. With plenty of cash to flash in free agency though, New York was prepared to outbid any team within reason for the 28-year-old.

Pryor joins a Jets receiving corps that is starting to form a bit of a logjam, even though the team has shown interest in bringing on other wide receivers like Allen Hurns. New York already has Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa and youngsters ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen.

However, Anderson is facing the possibility of being suspended after two arrests in the last year while question marks surround Quincy Enunwa's return to football after missing last season with a neck injury. Pryor adds further depth at the position while providing new Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with a downfield option to help him develop from a dink-and-dump passer.