Todd McShay has Giants choosing Josh Rosen in 2018 NFL draft

Slated to have the No. 2 pick, the ESPN analyst predicted that the Giants will take the UCLA QB.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay predicts that the Giants will take UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 2 pick. (Photo: Getty Images)

There have been other mock drafts put out for public consumption, but none is the Todd McShay mock draft.

On Wednesday, McShay, an ESPN NFL Draft analyst, rolled out his first mock draft, this despite the fact that the NFL season isn’t over yet. But with only the bowl games and the college playoff left in their season, McShay has prognosticated next April’s draft based off the current ESPN's Football Power Index.

As such, the Giants are picking No. 2 overall. Imagine thinking that this time four months ago. But anyway…

Given the uncertainty at quarterback (the Giants did just bench Eli Manning a week ago) and what could be the start of a rebuild for the organization, McShay has ‘Big Blue’ going to the West Coast for Josh Rosen.

The UCLA quarterback has been a hot name for NFL draft insiders who have long considered him one of the top picks in the upcoming draft. In fact, following the New York Jets purge of talent this offseason, many pundits thought that ‘Gang Green’ was going through a rebuild and were lining up to take Rosen next spring.

McShay has Sam Darnold out of USC going No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns.

A junior, Rosen has completed 282-of-451 attempts this year for 3,717 passing yards, a career high. He also has a career-high 26 touchdowns for the Bruins.

He has taken a fair number of sacks this year, 26 sacks this year when stacked against the 28 sacks he suffered from his first two years at UCLA, combined.