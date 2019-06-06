Top online sports betting site for Belmont Stakes: Bonus offer

This Triple Crown season has been one of the oddest in memory as we began with the controversial finish at the Kentucky Derby, followed by jockey John Velazquez being dislodged from Bodexpress at the start of the Preakness. Murphy’s Law suggests that something quirky will go down at the Belmont Stakes this Saturday as well.

War of Will is again one of the favorites for the Belmont, as he’s looking for back-to-back major wins.

Here is a look at odds for the 2019 Belmont.

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fence 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1