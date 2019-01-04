Colgate Quinnipiac hockey free live stream, watch online

The No. 3 Quinnipiac Bobcats host the Colgate Raiders tonight at 7 p.m. ET in the second meeting of a home-and-home series. In their first game on Dec. 29, the Bobcats won by the final score of 6-0 on the Raiders home ice.

All six goals came from different skaters and Quinnipiac's goalie, junior Andrew Shortridge turned away all 19 shots he faced to earn the victory.

Colgate looks to get revenge against a Quinnipiac team that's having a very good season. The Raiders, on the other hand, are having an entirely different season. They are 4-10-2 and 1-3-2 in conference play.

It won't be an easy task for the Raiders especially after getting blown out in their previous matchup. Colgate has been struggling to put the puck in the net this season, averaging only 1.2 goals per game. Their power play has struggled as a result of that, converting on only 13% of their opportunities.

Quinnipiac's impressive record, 15-3 and 6-2 in conference play, can speak for itself. Their stellar season is a direct result from their ability to score. The Bobcats have a well-balanced offensive with multiple guys who can find the back of the net. They are third in scoring, averaging almost four goals a game.

The Bobcats goaltending has been outstanding as well. Sophomore Keith Petruzzelli is 8-3-0 and Shortridge is 7-0-0. Both of them have three shutouts this season and their impressive play has them both ranked in the top 10.

Colgate does have one advantage over Quinnipiac though, it's their ability to win faceoffs. The Raiders win 57.6-percent of their faceoffs which could be helpful. Time of puck possession will be crucial in this contest if Colgate wants to try to slow down Quinnipiac's explosive offense.

Tonight's conclusion of the home-and-home series between Colgate and Quinnipiac will be featured on ESPN+.

