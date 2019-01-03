Watch ESPN+: Louisiana Tech North Texas free live stream, preview 1/3/19

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs kick off their two-game road trip tonight at 8 p.m. ET when they tip off against the North Texas Mean Green at UNT Coliseum. Both teams are tied for first in early season conference action with identical 1-0 records.

Louisiana Tech is 11-3 overall and currently riding a seven-game win streak after starting slowly at 4-3.

The Bulldogs are led by sophomore Anthony Duruji, who is averaging 13.3 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. As a team, Louisiana Tech is shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.5% from three.

Scoring is clearly not a problem for the Bulldogs, as they are averaging 80 points per game so far this season. Four players, including Duruji, are averaging 10 or more points per game.

North Texas sports a sparkling 13-1 record after starting the campaign with eight straight wins before losing their first game to Oklahoma on Nov. 27. Since that setback, they have won five straight heading into tonight's contest.

Freshman Umoja Gibson leads the Mean Green in scoring at 13.3 points per game. Junior, Ryan Woolridge is next with 13.2 points per game. Woolridge also is second on the team in rebounds per game with 6.4 and leads the team in assists per game with 5.5.

There are five players total, including Gibson and Woolridge, who average 10 or more points per game. As a team, the Mean Green average 78.6 points per game.

Not only can North Texas score, but they are also a very good defensive team: they hold their opponents to just 61.7 points per game which ranks 20th in the nation.

There is a lot at stake in this Conference USA clash, which will be featured on ESPN+: the winner will sit atop the conference while earning early-season bragging rights.

Scroll down for a free ESPN+ trial on us and how you can catch all the action:

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas 1/3/19 ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial