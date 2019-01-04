Watch ESPN+: NHL Jets Penguins free live stream, preview 1/4/19

The Winnipeg Jets end their two-game road trip tonight at 7 p.m. ET when they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The last time these two teams met was back on November 27th where Pittsburgh won 4-3.

Winnipeg is 25-12-2 with 52 points on the season and is currently tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for the second seed in the West. The Jets are two points back of Calgary for the number one spot but in the tight Western Conference, there are five teams within four points of the top seed.

The power play has been huge for the Jets this season. They are ranked fifth in the league, converting 28.1% of the time.

One of the Jets advantages is that they have multiple goal scorers; they have four players that surpassed the 10-goal mark which includes two with 20 or more. Right winger Patrik Laine has 24 goals this season, including 11 on the power play. Center Mark Scheifele is right behind him with 22 on the season.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has been solid for the Jets in 30 games this season posting a 2.88 GAA and .908 save percentage. Their backup, Laurent Brossoit has been outstanding in his 10 games played, putting up an impressive 8-1-1 record, 2.11 GAA and an incredible .939 save percentage.

Pittsburgh is currently tied with the Bruins and Sabres for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins are 22-12-6 with 50 points on the season. They are 16 points back of the first place Lightning.

The Penguins have been playing some really good hockey lately, rattling off a seven-game win streak before entering tonight's contest. They are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby, captain of the Penguins, leads the team with 19 goals. He's one of five skaters with 10 or more goals on the season. In 25 games this season, goaltender Casey DeSmith has listed a 12-6-4 record, 2.40 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

Pittsburgh is also above average on the power play. They are eighth in the league, scoring on 27% of their chances.

Tonight's contest between the Jets and Penguins will be featured on ESPN+.

Scroll down for a free trial on us and how you can catch the action:

Jets vs. Penguins NHL 1/4/19 ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Friday, Jan. 4

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TSN (Winnipeg broadcast), AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial