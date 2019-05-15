New York

Watch: NYC helicopter crashes into Hudson River

Two people were injured in Wednesday's crash, which was caught on video.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 15, 2019 Updated : May 15, 2019
    Screenshot from video

    The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash. 

    FDNY

    The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash. 

    FDNY

    The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash. 

    FDNY

    The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash. 

    FDNY

    The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash. 

    FDNY

A helicopter fell out of the Manhattan sky Wednesday, plummeting into the Hudson River and injuring two people. 

The shocking moment was caught on video.

FDNY said the chopper's pilot and a person on land suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The person injured on land is a heliport worker who was hurt by debris, fire officials said. Watch video of the NYC helicopter crash below.

FDNY shared photos from the dramatic water rescue.

Details about the cause of the helicopter crash were not immediately available.

