Watch: NYC helicopter crashes into Hudson River
Two people were injured in Wednesday's crash, which was caught on video.
Screenshot from video
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
Screenshot from video
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
The scene from Wednesday's NYC helicopter crash.
FDNY
A helicopter fell out of the Manhattan sky Wednesday, plummeting into the Hudson River and injuring two people.
The shocking moment was caught on video.
FDNY said the chopper's pilot and a person on land suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The person injured on land is a heliport worker who was hurt by debris, fire officials said. Watch video of the NYC helicopter crash below.
BREAKING VIDEO: Moment helicopter crashed into the Hudson River. 2 treated with non-life threatening injuries, the pilot and a heliport worker, who was injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/jcwjawtQ4p— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) May 15, 2019
FDNY shared photos from the dramatic water rescue.
#FDNY members remain on scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported - the pilot and one person on land injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/zJ5i1cK1Ge— FDNY (@FDNY) May 15, 2019
Details about the cause of the helicopter crash were not immediately available.