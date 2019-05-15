Watch: NYC helicopter crashes into Hudson River

A helicopter fell out of the Manhattan sky Wednesday, plummeting into the Hudson River and injuring two people.

The shocking moment was caught on video.

FDNY said the chopper's pilot and a person on land suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The person injured on land is a heliport worker who was hurt by debris, fire officials said. Watch video of the NYC helicopter crash below.

BREAKING VIDEO: Moment helicopter crashed into the Hudson River. 2 treated with non-life threatening injuries, the pilot and a heliport worker, who was injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/jcwjawtQ4p May 15, 2019

FDNY shared photos from the dramatic water rescue.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported - the pilot and one person on land injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/zJ5i1cK1Ge — FDNY (@FDNY) May 15, 2019

Details about the cause of the helicopter crash were not immediately available.