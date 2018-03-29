Watch Yankees Mets Opening Day free live stream, TV, more

Stuck at work on Opening Day? We have you covered.

Citi Field will be the first to host an MLB regular-season game in 2018. (Photo: Getty Images)

Baseball is back.

It's a phrase that can bring a smile to the face of any red-blooded American as this country's greatest game opens up its 2018 season on Thursday afternoon.

Here in New York, the Mets are in the Big Apple to host the St. Louis Cardinals (1:10 p.m. ET) while the Yankees are visiting our neighbors to the north, the Toronto Blue Jays (3:37 p.m.).

While this day often brings optimism that sometimes isn't warranted, there is reason to expect big things from both of New York's baseball teams.

On paper, the Yankees are already being considered as one of the most powerful offensive clubs in MLB history. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez are set to turn Yankee Stadium into a launching pad as 130 home runs between those three bats is a feasible target.

Their return to prominence provides the promise of the rekindling of baseball's greatest rivalry as the Boston Red Sox are expected to battle with the Yankees every step of the way for top honors in the American League East.

Across town in Queens, the Mets don't have that kind of flash in their lineup, though Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Todd Frazier could be flirting with 30 home runs apiece this season. New York's wealth (and hopes for this season) rests in the starting rotation as Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz are all healthy and ready to shut down the National League.

The beautiful thing about baseball though is that its eight months provide so many twists and turns that expectations can fly out the window once the first pitch is thrown.

Luckily for us, we are just hours away. Here is how you can watch both the Mets and Yankees on Thursday afternoon:

New York Mets Opening Day viewing information

Matchup: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV: SNY

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Live Stream: fuboTV.com

New York Yankees Opening Day viewing information

Feast your eyes on the 2018 Opening Day lineup for the New York Yankees!



😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/wiIT5IKhwS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 28, 2018

Matchup: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network

Live Stream: fuboTV.com