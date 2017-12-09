MLB trade rumors: Yankees acquire Giancarlo Stanton from Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton is on his way to the New York Yankees. (Photo: Getty Images)

The New York Yankees and Miami Marlins have a deal in place that would send 2017 home run leader and National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Bronx, as first reported by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Miami's haul for the star is unknown, but reports are indicating that second baseman Starlin Castro is apart of the deal, per Joel Sherman. He added that the Yankees will not be parting with their top prospects like infielder Gleyeber Torres.

Stanton, who has a no-trade clause in his massive 13-year, $325 million deal, still has to consent the deal and pass a physical with the Yankees before the deal is actually official.

Per, Joe Kayata of NBC 10, Stanton flew to Tampa last night and will take his physical with the Yankees on Saturday.

It's that massive contract that initially put Stanton on the trade market. With new owner and former Yankees legend Derek Jeter taking over in Miami, it was clear that he wanted to rebuild the franchise from the ground up to create a contender. The Marlins have not made the playoffs since 2003.

Dealing Stanton allows Jeter and the Marlins to do just that as the team will now have a far more reasonable payroll.

Stanton recorded one of the greatest power-hitting seasons in MLB history last year, mashing 59 home runs while driving in 132 RBI, both tops in the league.

He now joins a Yankees team already loaded with power in the form of Aaron Judge (52 home runs last year) and Gary Sanchez. The three of those bats and Didi Gregorius, who hit a career-high 25 dingers last year, combined for 144 home runs last year. That's more than the outputs of four MLB teams in 2017, including the Boston Red Sox.

But all eyes will be on the Bash Brothers reincarnated in the form of Stanton and Judge, who will make the middle of the Yankees lineup one of the most imposing units in all of baseball.

With Brett Gardner in left field, the Yankees could rotate Stanton and Judge in right field while placing the other as the designated hitter, thus solving the Yankees problem of looking for a DH this winter as it was one of their key needs.

The 28-year-old will also be featured in Yankee Stadium, a much friendlier ballpark to batters compared to the spacious Marlins Park. If Stanton was able to blast 59 last year, 60, even 65 is not out of the realm of possibilities.

Make sure you bring your gloves to Yankee Stadium if you're sitting in the outfield. You're going to be busy for the next few years.