Yankees hire Aaron Boone as next manager

The former player turned analyst is taking over in the Bronx.

The Yankees are expected to hire Aaron Boone as their next manager. (Photo: Getty Images)

Multiple reports have disclosed that the New York Yankees will hire Aaron Boone as their next manager, ending an extensive search that began when the team fired Joe Girardi after a decade-long stint on Oct. 23.

The 44-year-old Boone has never held a managerial position in the majors, having spent the past seven years working as an analyst for ESPN's Baseball Tonight. It was his first job after retiring from a 12-year playing career, mostly with the Cincinnati Reds.

He spent 54 games during the 2003 season with the Yankees where he will forever live in franchise lore after delivering the game-winning home run in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox to lift New York to the World Series:

Coming off his first All-Star appearance, Boone was expected to stay in New York as the team's third baseman, but he tore his ACL playing basketball in his driveway, opening up the chance for the team to sign Alex Rodriguez.

Boone was one of six managerial candidates for the Yankees job alongside Carlos Beltran, Hensley Meulens, Chris Woodward, Eric Wedge and Rob Thomson. The situation became more and more clear as Wednesday progressed as Thomson accepted the role as Philadelphia Phillies bench coach under Gabe Kapler while Beltran was informed he would not be getting the job.

Meulens, who worked as the bench coach for the San Francisco Giants, was apparently the runner-up for the position.

Boone now inherits a Yankees team that is poised to make a serious challenge for a World Series appearance after defying the odds and pushing the Houston Astros to seven games in the ALCS despite entering the 2017 season with rebuilding expectations.

The Yankees have yet to officially announce that Boone has been hired.