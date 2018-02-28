Yankees spring training: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton debut TV, free live stream

The Bronx Bombers heavy hitters will be featured in the same lineup for the first time on Wednesday.

The Detroit Tigers will have the dubious honor of being the first team to face the newly-stacked middle of the New York Yankees' order on Wednesday as both Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge will be featured in the lineup.

The reigning NL MVP Stanton, who led all of baseball with 59 home runs, joins last year's AL Rookie of the Year and home run leader Judge, who smacked 52 of his own in an electrifying 2017 campaign.

Judge is making his spring training debut after recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent in November.

Here is the lineup the Yankees will be rolling out on Wednesday:

DEEP. BREATHS.



Going for 6 straight at 1:05 EST. pic.twitter.com/gs79jQOpI7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 28, 2018

That's about as close to the Opening Day lineup as Yankees fans might see this spring.

Here is how you can watch all the action and possibly the return of the "Bash Brothers."

Yankees vs. Tigers spring training viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network

Live Stream: fuboTV