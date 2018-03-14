Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

Yoenis Cespedes injury: Mets star gets cortisone shot in wrist

New York's slugger injured his wrist last week during a spring training game.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : March 14, 2018
Yoenis Cespedes. (Photo: Getty Images)

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has seen his injury problems migrate from his lower body to his upper body in 2018. 

After being hampered by hamstring issues last season, Cespedes picked up a shoulder injury earlier in spring training and is now dealing with a wrist issue. 

On Tuesday, Cespedes told the media (h/t MLB.com's Anthony DiComo) that he injured his right wrist while swinging during a spring training game on Mar. 6. 

While he played in three games since then, Cespedes underwent x-rays on the area Wednesday morning, though the results are unknown. 

RelatedArticles
David Wright injury: Mets star sidelined another 2 months 03/13/18
MLB rumors: Yankees sign Neil Walker 03/12/18

The Mets announced, via James Wagner of the New York Times, that Cespedes also received a cortisone injection to the wrist, which was described as "sore," on Wednesday.

Cespedes is expected to sit out the next few games to rest the injury, but given his willingness to play in meaningless spring training games, it doesn't appear as though the wrist will be much of an issues moving forward. 

 

 
Tags:MetsMLB
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending