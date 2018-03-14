Yoenis Cespedes injury: Mets star gets cortisone shot in wrist

New York's slugger injured his wrist last week during a spring training game.

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has seen his injury problems migrate from his lower body to his upper body in 2018.

After being hampered by hamstring issues last season, Cespedes picked up a shoulder injury earlier in spring training and is now dealing with a wrist issue.

On Tuesday, Cespedes told the media (h/t MLB.com's Anthony DiComo) that he injured his right wrist while swinging during a spring training game on Mar. 6.

While he played in three games since then, Cespedes underwent x-rays on the area Wednesday morning, though the results are unknown.

The Mets announced, via James Wagner of the New York Times, that Cespedes also received a cortisone injection to the wrist, which was described as "sore," on Wednesday.

Cespedes is expected to sit out the next few games to rest the injury, but given his willingness to play in meaningless spring training games, it doesn't appear as though the wrist will be much of an issues moving forward.