Neymar transfer rumors: Barcelona return allowed

It's been just over a year since Brazilian forward Neymar left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record transfer fee of $263 million, but there are already talks of the 26-year-old leaving.

And for his old club, no less.

The Mirror (h/t Sky Sports News) is reporting that Barcelona is prepared to meet the $250 million release clause to reacquire Neymar. Even more puzzling is that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given the Brazilian the green light to head back to his old club should the release clause be met.

It's not as though Neymar hasn't been living up to expectations with the French club.

After an injury-shortened 2017-18 still saw him score 25 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions, Neymar has flown out of the gates this year. He has eight goals in eight appearances in Ligue 1 play and another three goals in two Champions League appearances.

Thanks to his contributions, PSG dominated the domestic slate, winning Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions last year. Through nine matches in Ligue 1 play this year, PSG already has an eight-point lead atop second-place Lille.

An injured Neymar though was unable to help PSG get over the top on the European stage as they were trounced in the Round of 16 for a second-straight year.

Why would Neymar leave PSG for Barcelona?

With a healthy Neymar, PSG is once again expected to be in contention for a first-ever Champions League crown. He is apart of an impressive strike force that features Uruguayan veteran Edinson Cavani and 19-year-old French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, who has catapulted to global prominence after a breathtaking performance at the 2018 World Cup.

But it could be Mbappe that is the reason why Neymar wants out as the Frenchman has become the face of the franchise, the Mirror reporting that there might actually be some jealousy brewing.

It's not like Neymar will be the man in Barcelona as Lionel Messi isn't going anywhere.