NFL Mock Draft 2018: Josh Allen to Broncos

There will be an NFL Mock Draft at top of every sports website in the country soon as things are heating up at the top of the 2018 draft. The Giants shook up the outlook of the entire draft with one move last week, benching Eli Manning in controversial fashion. It means they are the team most likely to draft a QB in the first round this year - even more than Cleveland, Denver, or the Jets.

Josh Allen is a John Elway clone in every sense of the word and has "franchise QB" written all over him. Expect the Broncos to push hard for him at the top of the draft.

There have been whispers that Elway and the Broncos could bring in Manning in the same way that they brought in Eli's brother Peyton at the start of this decade. But as has always been the case - Peyton is Peyton, and Eli is Eli. The risk of bringing in, statistically, the greatest QB of all-time and the risk of bringing in Eli - who has been mediocre at best for the past few years - are entirely different things. Expect Elway to target a young-in if the Broncos get a top five pick.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

3. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

4. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

5. Indianapolis Colts: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

6. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

7. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU

8. New York Jets: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

9. Miami Dolphins: Derwin James, S, Florida State

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

11. Los Angeles Chargers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss

13. Arizona Cardinals: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

14. Oakland Raiders: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

15. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

16. Washington Redskins: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

17. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

18. Buffalo Bills: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

19. Detroit Lions: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

20. Seattle Seahawks: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

21. Baltimore Ravens: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

22. Buffalo Bills: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

23. Atlanta Falcons: Vita Vea, NT, Washington

24. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

26. Tennessee Titans: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

27. Carolina Panthers: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

28. New Orleans Saints: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

30. Minnesota Vikings: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

31. New England Patriots: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa