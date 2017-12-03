NFL Mock Draft 2018: Josh Allen to Broncos

There will be an NFL Mock Draft at top of every sports website in the country soon as things are heating up at the top of the 2018 draft. The Giants shook up the outlook of the entire draft with one move last week, benching Eli Manning in controversial fashion. It means they are the team most likely to draft a QB in the first round this year - even more than Cleveland, Denver, or the Jets.
Josh Allen is a John Elway clone in every sense of the word and has "franchise QB" written all over him. Expect the Broncos to push hard for him at the top of the draft.
There have been whispers that Elway and the Broncos could bring in Manning in the same way that they brought in Eli's brother Peyton at the start of this decade. But as has always been the case - Peyton is Peyton, and Eli is Eli. The risk of bringing in, statistically, the greatest QB of all-time and the risk of bringing in Eli - who has been mediocre at best for the past few years - are entirely different things. Expect Elway to target a young-in if the Broncos get a top five pick.
1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
2. San Francisco 49ers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
3. New York Giants: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
4. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
5. Indianapolis Colts: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
6. Chicago Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
7. Cleveland Browns: Arden Key, DE, LSU
8. New York Jets: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
9. Miami Dolphins: Derwin James, S, Florida State
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
11. Los Angeles Chargers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
12. Cincinnati Bengals: Ken Webster, CB, Ole Miss
13. Arizona Cardinals: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
14. Oakland Raiders: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
15. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
16. Washington Redskins: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
17. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
18. Buffalo Bills: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
19. Detroit Lions: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
20. Seattle Seahawks: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
21. Baltimore Ravens: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
22. Buffalo Bills: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
23. Atlanta Falcons: Vita Vea, NT, Washington
24. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
26. Tennessee Titans: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
27. Carolina Panthers: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
28. New Orleans Saints: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
30. Minnesota Vikings: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
31. New England Patriots: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa