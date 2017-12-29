NFL Playoffs Schedule 2018: Football dates start time

The 2018 NFL Playoffs - technically the 2017 playoffs - will start on Saturday, Jan. 6 with a pair of games. Here is a look at the schedule currently in place with TV information and start times for each Wild Card, Divisional Round, Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl.
Saturday, January 6
Wild Card Game 1 (4:35 p.m, ESPN)
Wild Card Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)
Sunday, January 7
Wild Card Game 3 (1:05 p.m, FOX)
Wild Card Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)
Saturday, January 13
Divisional Round Game 1 (4:35 p.m., CBS)
Divisional Round Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)
Sunday, January 14
Divisional Round Game 3 (1:05 p.m., FOX)
Divisional Round Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)
Sunday, January 21
AFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., CBS)
NFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., FOX)
Sunday, February 4
Super Bowl LII in Minnesota (6:30 p.m., NBC)