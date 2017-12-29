Home
 
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2018: Football dates start time

A look at the full schedule of pro football games for this January and February
By
Matt Burke
 Published : December 29, 2017
NFL Playoffs, Schedule, 2018
Tom Brady and the Patriots will be looking to defend their title. Getty Images

The 2018 NFL Playoffs - technically the 2017 playoffs - will start on Saturday, Jan. 6 with a pair of games. Here is a look at the schedule currently in place with TV information and start times for each Wild Card, Divisional Round, Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl.

 

Saturday, January 6

Wild Card Game 1 (4:35 p.m, ESPN)

Wild Card Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)

 

Sunday, January 7

Wild Card Game 3 (1:05 p.m, FOX)

Wild Card Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)

 

Saturday, January 13

Divisional Round Game 1 (4:35 p.m., CBS)

Divisional Round Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)

 

Sunday, January 14

Divisional Round Game 3 (1:05 p.m., FOX)

Divisional Round Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)

 

Sunday, January 21

AFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., FOX)

 

Sunday, February 4

Super Bowl LII in Minnesota (6:30 p.m., NBC)

 
Tags:NFLEaglesGiantsJetsPatriots
 
