NFL Playoffs Schedule 2018: Football dates start time

A look at the full schedule of pro football games for this January and February

Tom Brady and the Patriots will be looking to defend their title. Getty Images

The 2018 NFL Playoffs - technically the 2017 playoffs - will start on Saturday, Jan. 6 with a pair of games. Here is a look at the schedule currently in place with TV information and start times for each Wild Card, Divisional Round, Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl.

Saturday, January 6

Wild Card Game 1 (4:35 p.m, ESPN)

Wild Card Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, January 7

Wild Card Game 3 (1:05 p.m, FOX)

Wild Card Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)

Saturday, January 13

Divisional Round Game 1 (4:35 p.m., CBS)

Divisional Round Game 2 (8:15 p.m., NBC)

Sunday, January 14

Divisional Round Game 3 (1:05 p.m., FOX)

Divisional Round Game 4 (4:40 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 21

AFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m., CBS)

NFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, February 4

Super Bowl LII in Minnesota (6:30 p.m., NBC)