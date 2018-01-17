NFL rumors: head coach round up — John DeFillippo in Arizona, Jim Bob Cooter in Tennessee?

Josh McDaniels is the top head coaching candidate in the NFL right now. Getty Images

As of Wednesday, five head coaching vacancies are still up for grabs, though it appears a few may have candidates close to signing. Here is a look at all the latest news surrounding the future skippers for the Cardinals, Colts, Giants, Titans and Lions:

Tennessee Titans

With their late arriving coaching vacancy, the rumors in Tennessee are swirling. The team apparently is very high on New England's Josh McDaniels, but he may have eyes for the Colts instead. Other names tied to Marcus Mariota and company include Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Rams OC Matt LaFleur, Texans DC Mike Vrabel or Lions OF Jim Bob Cooter — just 33-years-old but an up and coming candidate,

Arizona Cardinals

After the retirment of Bruce Arians, there seems to be a wide open search. Word from Philadelphia is that quarterbacks coach — and Carson Wentz whisperer John DeFillippo is scheduled for a second interview with Arizona.

Indianpolis Colts

Reports are suggesting that Patriots offensive coordinator McDaniels is finally ready to leave the nest of New England, as he is expected to team up with Andrew Luck as head coach of Indy. Another rumors says Baylor and former Temple head coach Matt Rhule is also a candidate.

New York Giants

The Giants and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur appear to be a done deal, as New York looks to take an offense-first approach with the aging Eli Manning and his fruiful weapons in the passing game.

Detroit Lions

Bill Belichick's other top lieutenant appears to be jumping ship too, as Detroit — according to Adam Schefter — is close to coming to terms with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.