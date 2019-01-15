NFL rumors: Jets sign Gregg Williams as DC

While the NFL world is still trying to get over Adam Gase's steely gaze at his introductory press conference, the New York Jets continued making big moves on Tuesday as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets have brought on Gregg Williams as their new defensive coordinator.

Williams spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, starting as defensive coordinator before taking over as interim head coach when Hue Jackson was fired.

He helped the hapless AFC North franchise to five wins in its final eight games, good for a final record of 7-8-1. That's the Browns' best mark since 2014.

The 60-year-old is a veteran when it comes to working with NFL defenses, spending 19 of the past 21 years working in the pros. He's most notably known for his work with the New Orleans Saints, first helping the franchise its first-ever Super Bowl title in 2010 before being the main culprit in the team's bounty scandal, which saw players given bonuses for injuring opposing players.

It led to his only absence from the NFL ranging from 2012-2013.

During his 16-plus seasons as a defensive coordinator, Williams' units ranked in the top-10 in fewest yards allowed six times and fewest points allowed four times.

He'll be taking over a Jets defense that struggled mightily in 2018, ranking 29th in points allowed and 25th in total yards given up.

While there is a core in young safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Avery Williamson, the Jets have plenty of holes to fill on defense, including the secondary (cornerbacks) and the pass rush. They ranked 18th in the NFL with just 39 sacks last season.

Williams' introduction to the Jets' coaching staff will allow Gase to slowly shift all his efforts on the development of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who showed flashes of becoming a franchise quarterback during a promising rookie season. It was one of the lone bright spots during a 4-12 campaign.

Gase's former colleague in Miami, Dowell Loggains, has been tabbed as the favorite to take over offensive coordinator duties to round out the Jets' coaching staff, though play-calling duties will likely belong to New York's new head coach.

Regardless of the offensive side of the ball, Williams brings that some much-needed legitimacy to a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity for the better part of the last decade. It can only help when it comes to recruiting big-name free agents that this offseason as the Jets have plenty of money to spend (approximately $100 million in cap space).

Having an established name leading the defense will make Gang Green look that much more attractive despite this being a franchise that's gone 14-34 over the past three seasons while not making the playoffs since 2010.