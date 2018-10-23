NFL rumors: Jets signing Rishard Matthews

In need of some added depth at the wide receiver position, the New York Jets have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Rishard Matthews on Tuesday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old began the season with the Tennessee Titans, but was asked to be released after Week 3 to which the organization complied. Matthews had just three catches through three games after accruing 50 or more in each of the past two seasons.

Matthews began his career with the Miami Dolphins where he failed to become anything more than a secondary receiver over four years with the team, though he showed plenty of promise in 2015 when he put up 652 yards in just 11 games.

He broke out after joining the Titans the following year, putting up career highs in receptions (65), yards (945) and touchdowns (nine). He was still one of their top receivers last year, though he did see a drop in production with 53 catches for 795 yards and four scores.

The Jets were in need of another wide receiver that could add some big-play capabilities. New York recently released Terrelle Pryor after he picked up a groin injury.

Matthews will round out a pretty solid foursome of receivers for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold as he now joins Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. However, the Jets have been plagued by a case of the stone hands as they rank near the top of the league in dropped passes:

In each of his last two full seasons with the Titans, Matthews has reeled in over 60-percent of his targets. He brings experience as a receiver in both the slot and on the outside, which will continue to give Darnold new targets to hone in on around the offense.