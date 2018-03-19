NFL rumors: Ndamukung Suh between Rams, Seahawks, E.J. Gaines to the Cardinals?

We looked at the top offensive free agent options still on the market already, and now we'll round up the latest rumors on defensive players. Moves can happen at any time, as Orlando Scandrick just left this list to sign a two-year deal with the Redskins. Here is how things currently stand as the second wave of free agent signings continue:

Ndamukong Suh, DT

The biggest remaining prize is taking his time, visiting the Rams and Seahawks to start off the week. He could become a punishing force for either NFC West contender.

Jonathan Hankins, DT

The Colts cut ties with the big pass-rusher, and he is one of the better known non-Suh names available. Rumors have the Titans as a potentlaly interested party.

Bennie Logan, DT

Kansas City's loss will be someone elses gain — right now rumors say the Chargers and Lions could be in on Logan — as the big

Navorro Bowman, MLB

The Raiders reportedly are trying to keep him (he split times with Oakland and San Francisco last season) but one of the best defensive field generals is looking at his options. The Chiefs appear to have some interest in the 29-year-old veteran.

Kenny Vaccaro, S

A versatile safety, Vaccaro is just 27 and has a lot of football left to play. He was an important part of New Orleans' much-improved defense last season and is getting interest, reports say, from teams like the Bills and Cowboys.

Tre Boston, S

With five interceptions last year and as one of the more consistent safeties in the league, Boston is getting interest from several teams including the Steelers and Cowboys. His destination may be dependent on whether Seattle decides to move Earl Thomas.

E.J. Gaines, CB

Gaines, just 26, is probably the best cornerback left on the open market. He visited the Cardinals Monday, a likely landing spot.