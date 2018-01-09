NFL rumors: Steph Curry to buy Panthers?

Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry might be looking to make a jump to the NFL. Before you get too excited, no, he's not going to strap on a helmet or lace up the cleats.

On Monday, Curry told reporters that he is looking to buy a stake in the Carolina Panthers, his hometown team.

"Obviously I have a day job, but I've got people that are plugged in and are trying to see how to make that happen," Curry said, via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer. "Nothing really to say about it besides that I'm very interested and very willing to do what it takes to make that happen."

The Panthers have been put up for sale by owner Jerry Richardson, who helped establish the team, after he was accused of workplace assault and sexual assault from female employees.

With an expected price tag between $2-$2.3 billion, Curry would need plenty of help to buy the team despite signing a $201 million contract in June. That help could come in the form of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who expressed interest in buying the Panthers in December. Curry seemed to like what he heard:

Combs' net worth of an astounding $820 million, per Forbes, combined with Curry's assets would still come up plenty short, meaning the duo would need investors in order to make a serious charge at purchasing the team.

But for Curry, a Charlotte native, it sounds like the ultimate goal to take over his favorite team.

"Obviously I'm a fan first and I've been a fan since I was, what, seven when they showed up in Charlotte?" Curry said. "So to be able to be a part of something that represents Charlotte so well, in my hometown, I know a lot of the guys that play obviously for the team and what they represent. All those things just combined —mainly just being the team that represents Charlotte on the national scale — that's something I can plug into my hometown vibe, that's a huge part of it."