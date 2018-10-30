NFL trade deadline: Giants make no more moves

The New York Giants stood pat at the trade deadline, which passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, as the team opted to make no further moves.

As of last week, the Giants looked like they were on the verge of completely cleaning house after trading cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints and defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

Both trades brought picks back in return as the Giants now have nine total selections in the 2019 NFL Draft alone.

It was believed to be just the beginning of New York's trades as trade rumors swirled around notable names like veteran quarterback Eli Manning, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Landon Collins.

While the end of Manning's tenure as Giants starting quarterback is near, the 37-year-old opted to exercise his no-trade clause, ensuring he remains a Giants at least through the end of the 2018 season.

Collins, who becomes a free agent this winter, has not made any sort of headway with the organization about a possible contract extension. Still, the 24-year-old is believed to be the centerpiece of the defense for years to come.

Jenkins was seen as the most likely to be dealt on Tuesday, the 2016 All-Pro garnering plenty of interest from teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and New England Patriots.

He'll carry a cap hit of $14.75 million in both 2019 and 2020 before hitting free agency, which made his contract a prime deal to trade before Tuesday afternoon.

For an organization that's now facing a complete and total rebuild, that contract will be an albatross to deal with moving forward.