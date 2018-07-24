NFL trade rumors: Earl Thomas Raiders Cowboys

Could Earl Thomas be playing somewhere else by the start of the regular season?

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has made it abundantly clear this offseason that he wants a new deal. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of a four-year, $40 million contract extension that he signed back in 2014.

Last week, Thomas created a post on Instagram saying that Seattle should give him an extension, but if not then a trade is the next best option.

"Extend .....if you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen I understand it’s a bizz," Thomas wrote. On Tuesday, the rumor mill only got hotter around Seattle as the safety would reportedly welcome a trade to the Oakland Raiders, according to Newy Scruggs of NBC Sports Radio.

Scruggs said that Thomas went up Raiders owner Mark Davis and told him to come get him. The NBC Sports Radio host also mentioned that the former first-round pick plans to sell his home in Seattle.

If there is any truth to this report, then the Raiders would be the second team interested in acquiring Thomas' services. The other team is the Dallas Cowboys.

This offseason for Seattle has been different from others in past seasons, especially on the defensive side of the football.

The Legion of Boom is pretty much of shell of themselves with Richard Sherman playing in San Francisco and Kam Chancellor basically calling it a quits, leaving Thomas as the last member standing.

Then on the defensive line, the Seahawks traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles and released Cliff Avril.

Therefore, all signs seem to point to Seattle wanting to flip the page on the Legion of Boom era and trading Thomas would be the last part.

What do the Seahawks want in return for Earl Thomas?

But where would be the best fit for him? Aforementioned, Oakland and Dallas are reportedly interested in bringing aboard and he would be an instant upgrade for both teams.

However, would either team be willing to give up a high pick for a player, who may be considered a one-year rental? According to Scruggs, Jerry Jones isn't willing to give up a first-round pick for Thomas.

The Seahawks are still sticking to their guns, however, as they "still want a really high price" in trade conversations with Dallas, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

One has to think that if the Cowboys aren't willing to give up a 2019 first round pick, would they consider giving up a second-round pick plus more to acquire Thomas? That is a tough question for Jones to answer.

In terms of the Raiders, they probably would not have a problem giving up high compensation for Earl Thomas. But the problem that they will run into is trying to re-sign Thomas.

As of now, they still haven't given an extension to All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack, who is set to be a free agent after this season. Mack will want to get paid and Oakland will make sure that happens.

If they do pay Mack handsomely, there will not be much room to re-sign Thomas to a long-term deal. It should be fun to see who blinks first in this stare down, the Seahawks or Thomas.