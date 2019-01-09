NHL Avalanche Flames free live stream, watch online

The Colorado Avalanche continues its five-game Canadian road trip on Wednesday night when it visits the Calgary Flames at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Avalanche hope to get its first win of the season against the Flames after coming up short in two previous meetings this season.

The Avalanche are 20-15-8 with 48 points this season and are holding onto the No. 7 spot (second-to-last playoff slot) in the Western Conference. Things have not been going well lately as the Avs are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games, which included a six-game losing streak.

Wednesday's contest will be the second game of a back-to-back for the Avalanche. Colorado is coming off a 7-4 loss on Tuesday to the Winnipeg Jets despite left winger Gabriel Landeskog picking up his 26th and 27th goals of the season.

Calgary continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the season behind a 27-13-4 record, good for 58 points and a tie for top spot in the Western Conference with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary is coming off two straight wins to close out their four-game road trip where it went 3-1. Left winger Johnny Gaudreau registered at least one goal per game during that stretch and has scored in his last five games.

Unless barring injury, Gaudreau has a chance to surpass his career high in goals in a season, which is 30 set back in 2015-16. In 44 games this season, he already has 26.

Tonight's Western Conference battle is featured on ESPN+ and should be a fun one to watch. Calgary is in a tight race with Vegas for the top seed so with both teams playing tonight, it's important for both to get a win.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Altitude Sports (Colorado broadcast), SportsNet West (Calgary broadcast)

ESPN+