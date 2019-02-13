NHL Canucks Ducks free live stream, watch online

The Anaheim Ducks host the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET in a Western Conference clash at the Honda Center. Tonight's contest is the second of four meetings between the division foes. Last time they met, the Ducks won 4-3.

Vancouver is coming off a 7-2 loss to the Sharks in their last contest and is now 25-25-7 with 57 points this season. The Canucks are ninth in the Western Conference and are just two points back of Minnesota for the eighth seed.

The Canucks have been in a little bit of a funk lately; they are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and haven't won back-to-back games since Jan. 18 and 20th.

The 20-year old rookie sensation Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks in goals, assists, points, and plus/minus this season. He has 25 goals, 26 assists, 51 points, and has a 14 plus/minus. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft is on pace to have a better rookie campaign than both Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

Anaheim is 21-26-9 with 51 points this season and is tied with the Kings for last place in the West. The Ducks have been on a seven-game losing streak and haven't won a game since Jan. 19, resulting in the firing of head coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday. General manager Bob Murray will take over behind the bench for the first time on Wednesday night.

It will be the first game of a three-game homestand for Anaheim.

A major problem for the Ducks this season has been their lack of offense; they are last in goals per game with 2.21 and are 29th in power-play percentage. They score on just 14.9% of their power play opportunities.

It's quite a sight to behold when it comes to how much a team can change in one year in the NHL; just one season ago, the Ducks were the fifth seed in the West with 101 points.

ESPN+ will feature tonight's Western Conference showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and the Anaheim Ducks. Will the Canucks catch up with Minnesota for the eighth seed or will the Ducks snap their seven-game losing streak? Tune in to find out!

Canucks vs. Ducks 2/13/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet Pacific (Vancouver broadcast), Prime Ticket/FOX Sports West (Anaheim broadcast)

