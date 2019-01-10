NHL Capitals Bruins free live stream, watch online

The Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals tonight at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. This contest will be Boston's final game of their current five-game homestand.

There has been no Stanley Cup hangover for the Capitals, although it is usually extremely hard to repeat as champions. They have been doing everything they can to do just that despite a change at head coach over the summer. They are 26-12-4 with 56 points on the season, which has them tied with Toronto for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals have won two straight games against the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers and are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Superstar forward Alexander Ovechkin leads the league with 30 goals this season. Barring injury, he's on pace to have the eighth 50-goal season of his NHL career.

It's not just Ovechkin that's been producing for the Capitals, Washington has five skaters with 10 or more goals this season. They score about 3.48 goals per game which rank them sixth in the league.

Boston is right behind Washington in the East. They are 25-14-4 with 54 points, which has them tied for the fourth seed with Pittsburgh. The Bruins have been playing some really good hockey lately as they've returned to health. They are currently on a five-game winning streak and have gone 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Right winger David Pastrnak leads the team with 25 goals on the year which ranks him seventh in the league. What has really been impressive about Boston is the play from their goaltender, Jaroslav Halak.

The former New York Islanders netminder has been playing at an extremely high level in his first year with the Bruins. He is 13-6-2 with a 2.36 GAA and a .926 save percentage. His GAA and save percentage ranks him top five in the league in both categories.

Tonight's contest, which will be featured on ESPN+, is huge for Boston. With a win, they have a chance to get a top-three seed in the East. If Washington wins, they can create some separation between themselves and the rest of the Eastern Conference while hopefully gaining some ground on the Lightning for the top seed.

Scroll on down for a free trial on us and how you can catch all the action:

Capitals vs. Bruins 1/10/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN (Boston broadcast), NBC Sports Washington (Washington broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial