NHL Coyotes Flames free live stream, watch online

The Calgary Flames host the Arizona Coyotes in a Western Conference clash this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary leads the season series 2-0.

Arizona is 26-27-5 with 57 points and is 10th in the Western Conference. They are three points back of Minnesota for the eighth seed and are one of five teams competing for the final playoff spot.

Tonight's contest is Arizona’s first game of a three-game road trip. Despite their poor record, they are surprisingly a better road team than at home; they are 15-13-2 on the road this season.

The Coyotes are coming off a 2-0 win over Toronto in their last outing. Alex Galchenyuk and Josh Archibald were able to find the back of the net in the contest.

Arizona does have one strength; they are first in the NHL on the penalty kill. The Coyotes have killed off 85.2% of their penalties so far this season.

Calgary is tied with San Jose for first place in the West and is 35-16-7 with 77 points. The Flames and the Sharks have a one-point lead over Winnipeg for the top seed.

The Flames are coming off a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh in their last contest that snapped their four-game losing streak.

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 29 goals, 49 assists, and 78 points. His points total ranks him fourth in the NHL.

ESPN+ will feature today's Western Conference matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Calgary Flames. Will the Coyotes challenge Minnesota for the eighth seed or will the Flames reclaim the top spot? Tune in to find out!

Date: Monday, Feb. 18

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Arizona (Coyotes broadcast), SportsNet West (Flames broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial