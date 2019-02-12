NHL Flames Lightning free live stream, watch online

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Calgary Flames in a potential Stanley Cup Finals preview tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Amalie Arena. Tonight's contest is the second and final meeting between these teams this regular season.

Calgary is 34-15-6 with 74 points and is coming off back-to-back losses. The Flames are in a tight race for first place; they are one point back of San Jose for the conference lead. There is also a four-point differential between seeds Nos. 1-through-4.

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 29 goals, 46 assists, and 75 points this season. His points total ties him for fourth in the league. Gaudreau is one of four Flames with 20 or more goals this season.

Goaltender David Rittich has been having a breakout season this year; in 33 games Rittich is 20-4-5 with a 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage.

Tampa Bay is having a phenomenal season; they are 41-11-4 with 86 points and have a 14-point cushion over the second place Islanders. The Lightning is coming off back-to-back wins over the Penguins and the Panthers in their last two contests.

Tampa Bay is in the top-10 of all four major categories; they are first in goals per game with 3.80, first in power play percentage with a 29.1% success rate, second in penalty kill percentage, killing off 85% of their opportunities, and sixth in goals against per game with 2.77.

Center Brayden Point has a team-high 32 goals on the season. Point is having a career year; his 32 goals tie his career high, he also has career highs in assists and points with 37 assists and 69 points.

ESPN+ will feature tonight's NHL matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Will the Flames be able to regain the top spot or will the Lightning make it three wins in a row? Tune in to find out!

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet West (Calgary broadcast), FOX Sports Sun (Tampa Bay broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial