NHL Maple Leafs Golden Knights free live stream, watch online

The Maple Leafs get ready to face off against the Golden Knights. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 10 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena. This is the second and final meeting between these teams this season. They last met on Nov. 6 where Toronto won 3-1.

The Maple Leafs are having a really good season in their first year with John Tavares. Toronto is 35-18-3 with 73 points and is second in the Eastern Conference. They have a one-point lead over the Islanders and Bruins.

Toronto is coming off a 5-2 win over Colorado after having their four-game winning streak snapped in the game prior. Tonight's contest is the fourth game of a six-game road trip, which is their longest of the season.

21-year old star center Auston Matthews just recently signed a five-year $58.17 million contract on Feb. 5. Matthews is now under contract with the Maple Leafs until the end of the 2024 season with an average annual value of $11.634 million.

The Golden Knights are coming off an inaugural season where they made it to the Stanley Cup Finals but ultimately lost to the Washington Capitals. Although Vegas hasn't been having the same success that they had last year, they are still a pretty good hockey team.

Vegas is 31-23-4 with 66 points and is fifth in the Western Conference. They are just nine points back of the top seed and have plenty of time left this season to try to catch up with the Jets and Sharks.

The Golden Knights are coming off back-to-back home losses in their previous outings and have now lost four straight home games.

Right winger Alex Tuch is having a career year; the second year player has career highs across the board. He leads the team with 16 goals, 24 assists, and 40 points this season.

ESPN+ will feature tonight's contest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights. Will the Maple Leafs be able to win back-to-back games or will the Golden Knights snap their four-game home losing streak? Tune in to find out!

Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights 2/14/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Thursday, Feb. 14

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet Ontario (Toronto broadcast), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Vegas broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial