NHL Penguins Ducks free live stream, watch online

The Pittsburgh Penguins kick off their five-game road trip on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET when they face off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. This is the second meeting of the season between these two teams with the Ducks taking the opener 4-2.

The Penguins are tied with Boston for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13-6 record, good for 54 points. They are coming off a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers after having their eight-game winning streak snapped in the game prior.

Pittsburgh has been outstanding this season on special teams. They rank sixth in power-play percentage, scoring on 25.6-percent of their chances and they are fourth in penalty kill percentage, killing off 84.2-percent of opposing power plays.

The Penguins will be without right winger, Patric Hornqvist for the next several days. He suffered a concussion on Jan. 8 against Florida when he took a puck to the face. This is Hornqvist's second concussion of the season and fourth overall since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

Anaheim's season has been a struggle so far. They started off strong going 5-2 before encountering a seven-game losing streak. Since then, the Ducks have been playing some inconsistent hockey. They are 19-17-8 with 46 points on the season.

The Ducks are currently ninth in the Western Conference but are only one point back of the eighth seed with plenty of hockey left to play. Anaheim has the experience to make a run at the postseason as they've made the playoffs every year since 2012-13. It seems as if their window of opportunity has been slowly closing since the 2014-15 season where they were first in the West for the second-straight year.

Anaheim is currently on a nine-game losing streak, their last win came back on Dec. 17 on the road against Pittsburgh. The Ducks hope they can get a win tonight to end their six-game homestand before they go on the road, where they have struggled mightily this season, for five straight games.

Tonight's contest is featured on ESPN+ and will be a fun one to watch. It will be interesting to see how the Ducks respond in the face of adversity. It will also be intriguing to see if the Penguins can continue their hot play and reverse their fortunes from the last time these two teams met.

Scroll down for a free trial and how to catch all the action:

Penguins vs. Ducks 1/11/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Friday, Jan. 11

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh broadcast), Prime Ticket/FOX Sports West (Anaheim broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial