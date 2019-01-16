NHL Sabres Flames free live stream, watch online

The Buffalo Sabres travel to Calgary tonight when they face off against the Flames at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This is their second meeting of the season. The Flames won the first contest 2-1 in overtime back on Oct. 30.

Buffalo has improved tremendously this season compared to a year ago. Last season, they were last in the Eastern Conference with just 62 points. This year, they are 23-17-6 with 52 points and are ninth in the East. They trail Pittsburgh by just four points for the eighth seed.

The Sabres are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and are on a three-game losing streak.

A lot of their problems have come on the road this season, they are 9-11-3 outside of Buffalo. They tend to struggle on the power play as well. They are 21st in the NHL in power play percentage, scoring just 17.6% of the time.

The 22-year old rising star, Jack Eichel is second on the team in goals with 15 and leads the team in assists, 34, and points, 49. He was Buffalo's second overall pick back in the 2015 draft.

Calgary continues to have their surprising season. They are 30-13-4 with 64 points on the year and have remained first in the Western Conference for a while now. There are just four points that separate seeds Nos. 1-through-5 in the West.

It seems that all five teams competing for the top spot have gotten hot all at the same time. The Flames are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and are on a five-game winning streak.

A major reason for their success is because of their goaltending. 26-year old David Rittich has quite frankly saved the Flames season after he was intended to be used as the backup to veteran Mike Smith. In 27 games, Rittich is 17-4-3 with a 2.45 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

Tonight's matchup between the Sabres and the Flames will be featured on ESPN+. Can Buffalo turn things around end their road woes or will Calgary extend their winning streak to six games? Tune in to find out!

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 16

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG (Buffalo broadcast), SportsNet West (Calgary broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial