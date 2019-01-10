NHL Sharks Golden Knights free live stream, watch online

The San Jose Sharks travel to Vegas to face off against the Golden Knights tonight at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. This Western Conference showdown has a lot on the line since the West remains wide open as the second half of the NHL season continues.

San Jose is 25-13-7 with 57 points which have them tied with the Nashville Predators for the three seed. They are currently on a four-game winning streak, scoring three or more goals per game during that span.

Center Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 25 goals. He's one of six players with 10 or more goals on the season.

The Sharks are looking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year, spanning back to the 2015-16 campaign. They made a big move this past offseason acquiring defensemen Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators.

San Jose hopes that the addition of Karlsson will serve them mightily during the playoffs and help them achieve their first ever Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights are one of the hottest teams in hockey right now. They are currently on a seven-game win streak and have a 27-15-4 record with 58 points. They haven't lost in regulation in their last 10 games going 8-0-2.

Vegas is two points back of first place in the West and with a win tonight, they can tie Calgary for the top seed.

The Golden Knights don't have that superstar player but they do have a collection of really good hockey players that know how to play together. One thing they do extremely well is their penalty kill. They are currently sixth in the league in penalty kill percentage at 83.6%.

Tonight's Western Conference clash is featured on ESPN+ and has all the makings to be a good matchup. Every game and every point counts for these two teams in this wide open wild, wild Western Conference.

Scroll down for a free trial and how to catch the action:

Sharks vs. Golden Knights 1/10/19 free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California (San Jose broadcast), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Vegas broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial